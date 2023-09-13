Prostatis Group LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

ARCC opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.