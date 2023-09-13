Prostatis Group LLC Makes New $8.63 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF makes up about 4.6% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IHF opened at $247.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $939.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $240.08 and a 1 year high of $282.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.81.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

