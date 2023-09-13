Prostatis Group LLC Purchases 3,462 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 161.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

