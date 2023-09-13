Prostatis Group LLC Purchases New Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 51,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 187,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.99. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

