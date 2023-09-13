Prostatis Group LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $470.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

