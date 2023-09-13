Prostatis Group LLC Sells 11,639 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 4.7% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.40% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 131,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

