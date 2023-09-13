Prostatis Group LLC Takes $2 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 1.1% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

