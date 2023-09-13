Prostatis Group LLC Takes $3.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average is $141.64.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

