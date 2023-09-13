Prostatis Group LLC Takes $502,000 Position in THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Separately, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period.

THLV stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. THOR Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

The Thor Low Volatility ETF (THLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Thor Low Volatility index. The fund aims to provide a low volatility US large-cap equity strategy. The fund tracks an index that selects sectors based on price momentum and historical volatility and equally weights exposure.

