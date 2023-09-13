Prostatis Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 51,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,505,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $943.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

