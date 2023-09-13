PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 478,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
PPERF stock remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.40.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.