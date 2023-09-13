PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 478,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

PPERF stock remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.40.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.