Public Storage Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $16.77 Per Share (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $16.77 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.74. 43,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a one year low of $266.01 and a one year high of $328.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

