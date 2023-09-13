Putnam Investments LLC Buys 19,373 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $220,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

