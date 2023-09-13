Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,071,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973,087 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $496,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.