Putnam Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Oracle worth $1,021,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Oracle by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $294.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

