Putnam Investments LLC Has $519.58 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88,898 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.69% of The Cigna Group worth $519,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $286.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.53 and its 200 day moving average is $271.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

