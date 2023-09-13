Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 1,200,808 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,808 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Salesforce worth $418,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,472 shares of company stock valued at $154,064,224. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

