Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of ConocoPhillips worth $575,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

