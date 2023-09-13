Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.87 billion.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$51.30 and a 12 month high of C$76.08. The firm has a market cap of C$41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.99.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -158.65%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

