Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Issued By Zacks Research

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,756 shares of company stock worth $2,935,605. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $13,583,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,126,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 222.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 46,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $292,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

