Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

T has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,623,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

