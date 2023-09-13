Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,820 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6,686.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $373.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

