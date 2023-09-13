Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,970 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

