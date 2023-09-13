Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,302 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 58,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

