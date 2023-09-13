Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 39.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.