Redrow plc (LON:RDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Redrow Price Performance

Redrow stock traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 503.50 ($6.30). The company had a trading volume of 832,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,093. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 558.50 ($6.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 480.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 483.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.51) to GBX 370 ($4.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 643 ($8.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.51) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 550.50 ($6.89).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

