Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Position Increased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord comprises approximately 1.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.29% of Regal Rexnord worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.87. 23,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regal Rexnord

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.