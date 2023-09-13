Republic Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share by the bank on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.29). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager bought 2,168 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $100,009.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,667.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

