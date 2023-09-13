REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $14.00. REV Group shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 376,726 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REVG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in REV Group by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in REV Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $843.04 million, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Stories

