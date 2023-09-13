Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) were up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 637,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,433,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $655,398.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,614,350.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $42,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,000,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,530 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,905,000 after acquiring an additional 103,019 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

