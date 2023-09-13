Reviewing Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) & Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -171.00% Semler Scientific 27.44% 30.26% 26.34%

Risk and Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guided Therapeutics and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.37%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 702.57 -$4.34 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $64.65 million 2.98 $14.32 million $2.25 12.47

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Guided Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

