Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $467.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.88 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

