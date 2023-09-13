RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

RFM opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

