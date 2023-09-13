RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2023

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

