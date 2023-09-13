Robert W. Baird Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $152.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.74. The stock had a trading volume of 162,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,428. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

