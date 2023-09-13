Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $15.29

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $21.44. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 5,594,397 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,874 shares of company stock valued at $108,381 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

