Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $504.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.