Royce & Associates LP Acquires 16,900 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.33% of LightPath Technologies worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,110,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 2,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,178. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

(Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.