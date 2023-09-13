Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 303,900 ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.32% of ARS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 103,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $9.65.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $178,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $178,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,313 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

