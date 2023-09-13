Royce & Associates LP Buys 277,900 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Terran Orbital were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLAP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,460,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

LLAP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 289,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $245.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $32.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLAP shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Insider Activity at Terran Orbital

In other Terran Orbital news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann bought 20,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terran Orbital Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

