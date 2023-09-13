Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.36. 78,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,456. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $209.96 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.65. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

