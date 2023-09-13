Royce & Associates LP Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 115.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,168 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,942 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.30% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,602.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,753 shares of company stock worth $1,937,288. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

