Royce & Associates LP Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,549,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Repligen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,454,000 after acquiring an additional 662,807 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,349. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $235.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

