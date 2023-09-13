Royce & Associates LP Has $2.15 Million Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2023

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 83,464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.87% of Riverview Bancorp worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Valerie Moreno bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,783.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,830. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.71. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

(Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.