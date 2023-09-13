Royce & Associates LP Has $2.15 Million Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 83,464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.87% of Riverview Bancorp worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Valerie Moreno bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,783.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,830. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.71. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

