Royce & Associates LP Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 91,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,772. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $113,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,817.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,724 shares of company stock worth $1,486,300 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

