Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.27% of Mastech Digital worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 86.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 570,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 104,262 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 22.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

MHH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,109. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastech Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

