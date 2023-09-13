Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.69 Million in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 297,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.41% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. B. Riley began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $503.29 million, a P/E ratio of -676.00 and a beta of 1.80. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.28.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cantaloupe Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
