Royce & Associates LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Mirion Technologies worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 106.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 935,824 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 94,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

