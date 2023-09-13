Royce & Associates LP Sells 31,299 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,299 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.62% of Park Aerospace worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139,770 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 93,886 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Trading Up 1.5 %

PKE traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 14,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,967. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.