Royce & Associates LP Sells 45,330 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,330 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

NKSH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,410. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $150.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.46. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 34.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NKSH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

